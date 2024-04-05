Understanding ETFs

We’ve all heard the adage, “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.” In an investment context, this advice speaks to the importance of being properly diversified. Diversification can enhance risk-adjusted returns over time, protecting a portfolio against a sharp drop in one holding or asset class.

Exchange traded funds can offer compelling benefits in terms of diversification. From an asset allocation stand-point, owning ETFs can complement and augment the other building blocks of an investor’s portfolio—whether that’s cash or cash equivalents, individual securities (equities or fixed income), or alternative investments (e.g. private equity, hedge funds, real estate, etc.).

Meanwhile, exchange traded funds allow for diversification because they offer investors access to such a wide range of stocks and bonds. There are ETFs that seek to track broad market indices (such as the Nasdaq-100®), strategies that complete parts of a portfolio such as value, growth, or income, as well as funds that focus on specific countries or sectors. Each investor can buy the mix of ETFs that helps to meet their unique needs and objectives.

Individual and institutional investors can also choose from passive and active exchange traded funds. Passive ETFs buy and hold a basket of securities, which are typically representative of an index, sector, or country. Unlike, say, a traditional active mutual fund, a passive ETF does not have portfolio managers who aim to buy certain securities (and avoid others) in a quest for outperformance. These types of ETFs often sport ultra-low fees, as the fund provider doesn’t need to maintain expensive teams of analysts and portfolio managers.

While passive funds still dominate the ETF space, investors now have increasing access to actively managed exchange traded funds. These function in the same way as traditional (i.e. passive) ETFs but have professional managers at the helm buying and selling in a bid to outperform an index or other benchmark. Active ETFs do tend to come with somewhat higher fees, but they also have the potential of outperforming their benchmark.



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