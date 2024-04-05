Understanding Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs)

A Separately Managed Account (SMA) is much like a customized investment portfolio. It’s professionally managed, but unlike traditional mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), where you buy shares in a collective investment pool, an SMA lets you directly own individual securities.

Think of SMAs as your personal investment shopping basket. A professional manager selects the assets based on your specific financial goals and preferences, similar to how you would choose groceries that fit your dietary needs.

SMAs strike a balance between broad market exposure and personalized investment, offering tailored portfolio management. They allow investors to shape their portfolios according to their unique preferences, whether those are related to ethical values, tax considerations, or specific investment targets.

For instance, if an investor prefers not to invest in certain sectors due to personal beliefs or because they’re already overexposed in that area, an SMA can be adjusted to exclude these specific investments.

