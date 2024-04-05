ChatETP: May 2026



This same pattern echoed across AI infrastructure plays: compute and data retail flows surged 276%, technology infrastructure doubled, and broad technology grew 42%, collectively capturing over $6B in retail capital. The thematic conviction that began as a concentrated retail bet in Q1 can be considered the consensus trade of May, with AUM in semiconductors alone swelling 39% in a single month to $188B.



Beneath the surface optimism, retail investors revealed a more nuanced posture than simple risk-on enthusiasm. Money market inflows from retail exploded from $140M in April to $942M in May, a 573% increase, suggesting that even the most aggressive thematic buyers were simultaneously building cash reserves.



Meanwhile, the exits were equally telling: bitcoin flipped from +$262M to -$248M, ethereum reversed from +$81M to -$80M, and precious metals outflows doubled to -$229M. Retail wasn't simply rotating into risk, they were making a deliberate choice to fund AI and semiconductor exposure by liquidating speculative crypto positions and profit-taking on the Q1 gold rally.



Self-directed retail investors showed they aren't passive allocators but instead thematic rotators with a clear thesis: AI infrastructure appears to be increasingly viewed by some investors as the generational trade, and other asset classes may be serving as a funding source.

Retail and ETF Market Flows Split Over South Korean ETFs



Over the past twelve months, US-listed South Korean Equity ETFs delivered extraordinary but highly volatile returns, transforming from a steady performer into one of the most dynamic segments in the international ETF space. From June 2025 through February 2026, the story was one of broad conviction: monthly returns frequently exceeded 10% – 20%, with capital from the larger market pouring in at an accelerating pace with a peak of $3B in ETF market flows during February 2026 alone. Retail investors followed the momentum with increasing enthusiasm, scaling from modest single-digit-million inflows to over $441M in February 2026. The March 2026 extreme drop of −23% briefly interrupted the rally but didn't shake overall ETF market positioning, as overall market flows still registered a robust $2B inflow that month, suggesting large players viewed the pullback as temporary.

The critical inflection came between April and May 2026. In April, the ETFs surged +37%, yet overall market flows quietly turned negative for the first time since the rally began (−$98M) which was an early signal that the conviction of the market was cracking even as prices soared.

By May, the divergence became extreme: a +34% return was met with a massive $4B overall market exodus which was the largest single-month outflow in the dataset, while retail investors enthusiastically added $152M. This April-to-May sequence represented a textbook distribution pattern where sophisticated capital used the strength of back-to-back 30%+ months to offload positions into eager retail demand. The acceleration from a modest $98M ETF market outflow in April to a $4B liquidation in May suggests something fundamental shifted in the market risk assessment, raising the question of whether retail investors are now absorbing positions at what could prove to be a cyclical peak.

While South Korean equities clearly have powerful structural and momentum tailwinds behind them, the flow data suggests the risk-reward calculus has shifted materially, and the next one to two months will likely determine whether this is a temporary repositioning by the broad market or the beginning of a more sustained reversal that leaves performance-chasing retail capital exposed to significant downside.

New Kids on the Block



U.S. Filing Trends



Filings continued the trend of focusing on technology. Over two thirds of theme equity and single stock filings had exposure to technology. The themes are becoming more targeted including photonics, compute, fab equipment, and data center cooling. Issuers have continued to file for leveraged and autocallable versions of the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) piggybacking off of the success of the product in both flows and performance.



CME and Silicon Data announced the creation of compute futures. By the next week Rex Shares and Roundhill had filed for the REX AI Compute Power ETF and Roundhill Compute ETF holding compute futures. Issuers are shortening the time from inception of the underlying asset to the filing and launch of an ETF providing exposure. In June, we’ll see SpaceX IPO and immediately afterwards multiple issuers may seek to launch SpaceX single stock funds they have filed for.

ETF Launch Rate Continues to Increase



The ETF industry reached 1,000 launches globally in just five months during 2026, the fastest pace in the dataset and a sharp acceleration from the roughly 11 months required to reach the same threshold in both 2021 and 2022. The timeline has steadily compressed in recent years, with the industry reaching 1,000 launches in 10 months during 2023, eight months in 2024, and six months in 2025 before accelerating further this year. While launch activity increased across all major regions between 2021 and 2025, the United States expanded materially faster than EMEA, APAC, and broader Americas markets, reflecting the continued concentration of ETF product development in the U.S. Declining barriers to launching ETFs in the U.S. enabled a broader range of issuers to enter the market with differentiated product suites.

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