Global Indemnity Group Q3 Earnings Fall

November 08, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Property and casualty insurer Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) on Wednesday reported lower earnings and revenue for the third quarter, on lower written and earned premiums.

Quarterly earnings decreased to $7.6 million or $0.55 per share from $23.64 million or $1.60 per share for the same period last year.

Total revenue declined to $126.06 million from $194.59 million in the prior year.

Net written premiums fell to $95.62 million from $142.84 million in the previous year.

Net earned premiums dropped to $111.7 million from $153.64 million of last year.

On Tuesday, Global Indemnity shares closed at $34.96 down 0.07% on the New York Stock Exchange.

