Global Health Limited Strengthens Leadership with New Appointment

October 31, 2024 — 01:29 am EDT

Global Health Limited has appointed Ms. Anara Malabekova as the new Joint Company Secretary, alongside Mr. James Barrie, to strengthen its leadership team. This strategic move is expected to ensure a seamless transition and enhance communications within the company. The Melbourne-based firm continues to innovate in digital health solutions, aiming to improve healthcare delivery across Australia.

