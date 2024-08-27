Global Equities Set to Rally If Rates Fall

Global stocks are anticipated to recover from recent market turmoil and gain modestly in the coming months, driven by expectations of forthcoming interest rate cuts by major central banks, according to a Reuters poll of over 150 equity strategists.

Despite a sharp decline in early August due to the unwinding of leveraged positions and weaker U.S. jobs data, the MSCI global index has regained most of its losses, now up 14% for the year. Analysts expect corporate earnings to outperform in local markets, supporting further growth in key equity indices, though at a slower pace compared to last year.

While 13 of 15 major indices are forecasted to post single-digit gains by year-end, with no outright global correction anticipated, the pace of gains in 2024 is expected to moderate, reflecting a tempered outlook amidst a resilient macroeconomic picture.

Finsum: We’ll monitor how exchange rates fluctuate as inflation normalizes across countries.

