Global Energy Metals Sees Promising Graphite Results

Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSE:GEMC) has released an update.

Global Energy Metals Corporation’s partner, Metal Bank, has reported significant graphite findings at the Millennium Copper Cobalt Gold Project in Australia. The drilling results reveal high-grade graphite intersections, suggesting potential for further exploration and value enhancement. This development strengthens Global Energy Metals’ strategic position in the critical minerals sector.

