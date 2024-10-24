Global Energy Metals Hosts Fireside Chat at Conference

Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSE:GEMC) has released an update.

Global Energy Metals Corporation’s CEO, Mitchell Smith, will host a fireside chat with Dan Blondal of Nano One Materials Corp. at the upcoming Battery Metals Association of Canada CHARGED! 2024 Battery Conference. The discussion will focus on the transition from project innovation to commercialization in the clean energy sector, highlighting challenges and opportunities.

