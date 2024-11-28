Global Education Communities Teams with Pomerleau Capital

Global Education Communities (TSE:GEC) has released an update.
Global Education Communities Corp. has partnered with Pomerleau Capital Inc. to co-develop a significant student housing project in Metro Vancouver. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage Pomerleau’s financial resources and construction expertise to address the growing demand for student housing.
