Global Education Communities Teams with Pomerleau Capital

November 28, 2024 — 07:32 pm EST

Global Education Communities (TSE:GEC) has released an update.

Global Education Communities Corp. has partnered with Pomerleau Capital Inc. to co-develop a significant student housing project in Metro Vancouver. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage Pomerleau’s financial resources and construction expertise to address the growing demand for student housing.

For further insights into TSE:GEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

