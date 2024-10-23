News & Insights

Stocks

Global Dominion Achieves Record Margins Amid Growth

October 23, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Global Dominion Access SA (ES:DOM) has released an update.

Global Dominion Access SA has achieved record margins with an EBITDA of €107.5 million and a 12.5% profitability on sales in the third quarter of 2024. The company reported an organic revenue growth of 5%, driven by their focus on sustainable services and 360 projects, despite increased financial expenses. This performance aligns with their Strategic Plan 2023-26, emphasizing their commitment to high-margin activities and growth dynamics.

For further insights into ES:DOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.