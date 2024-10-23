Global Dominion Achieves Record Margins Amid Growth

Global Dominion Access SA (ES:DOM) has released an update.

Global Dominion Access SA has achieved record margins with an EBITDA of €107.5 million and a 12.5% profitability on sales in the third quarter of 2024. The company reported an organic revenue growth of 5%, driven by their focus on sustainable services and 360 projects, despite increased financial expenses. This performance aligns with their Strategic Plan 2023-26, emphasizing their commitment to high-margin activities and growth dynamics.

