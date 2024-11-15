News & Insights

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Renews Equity Program

November 15, 2024 — 11:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Class A (TSE:GDV) has released an update.

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. has renewed its at-the-market equity program, allowing the issuance of Class A and Preferred Shares to raise up to $100 million each. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of large capitalization global dividend growth companies, offering competitive returns compared to market indices.

