Global Blue Reports Strong Growth and Expands Share Buy-back

Global Blue Group Holding (GB) has released an update.
Global Blue Group Holding reported impressive financial results for the first half of FY24/25, with a 20% increase in revenue to €250 million and a 36% boost in adjusted EBITDA to €102 million. The company continues to benefit from its strategic position in the luxury market and has adapted its EBITDA guidance to between €185 million and €205 million for the fiscal year. Additionally, the share buy-back program has been expanded and extended, reflecting confidence in ongoing cash flow generation.
