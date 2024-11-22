Global Blue Reports Robust Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

Global Blue Group Holding Ag ( (GB) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Global Blue Group Holding Ag presented to its investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, a leading company in the tax-free shopping, payments, and post-purchase solutions sector, connects retailers, acquirers, and hotels with consumers worldwide, enhancing the shopping journey through innovative technology and services.

In its latest earnings report, Global Blue announced a strong financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year 2024/25, showcasing a 20% increase in revenue and a 36% rise in adjusted EBITDA. This growth was driven by the company’s unique position in the luxury market and its strategic focus on high-net-worth international shoppers.

Key financial metrics highlight Global Blue’s robust performance, with revenue reaching €250 million and adjusted EBITDA climbing to €102 million, resulting in an improved margin of 40.7%. The company also reported a significant reduction in its net leverage ratio to 2.9x, down from 4.5x a year ago, demonstrating effective cash flow management and deleveraging efforts. Additionally, the share buy-back program was expanded to $15 million, with an extension to November 2025.

Looking forward, Global Blue has adjusted its fiscal year 2024/25 EBITDA guidance to between €185 million and €205 million, considering the broader luxury market slowdown and planned investments in future growth initiatives. The company remains optimistic about its position in the favorable macroeconomic environment, driven by positive trends in the travel industry and its strategic technology advancements.

Overall, Global Blue anticipates continued success in the high-end segment of the travel industry, aiming for long-term revenue growth of 8-12% and maintaining a net leverage ratio of less than 2.5x, as it further capitalizes on its unique market exposure and strategic initiatives.

