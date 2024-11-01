Global Acquisitions Corp Shifts Focus to Sports Entertainment

Global Acquisitions Corporation ( (AASP) ) has provided an update.

Global Acquisitions Corp has announced a strategic shift to become a leader in the global sports entertainment and media industry, working closely with tennis legend Andre Agassi. The company aims to capitalize on the booming pickleball and padel markets, leveraging Agassi’s influence to grow these sports. CEO Ronald Boreta emphasizes the potential for building a dominant brand through co-branding and acquisitions. This move offers investors an opportunity to engage with these rapidly expanding sectors.

