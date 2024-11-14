Glimpse Group Reports 44% Quarterly Revenue Increase

The latest announcement is out from Glimpse Group ( (VRAR) ).

The Glimpse Group reported a 44% quarterly revenue increase to $2.44 million for Q1 FY ’25, driven by growth in Spatial Core, despite a 21% year-over-year decline due to strategic realignments. Anticipating a 25-35% annual revenue rise, Glimpse expects positive cash flow and $11-12 million in FY ’25 revenue. The company, maintaining a clean capital structure with no debt, divested subsidiary QReal, projecting $4 million in net cash over two years. New contracts in Spatial Computing and AR solutions highlight growth potential.

Find detailed analytics on VRAR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.