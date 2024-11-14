News & Insights

Stocks

Glimpse Group Reports 44% Quarterly Revenue Increase

November 14, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Glimpse Group ( (VRAR) ).

The Glimpse Group reported a 44% quarterly revenue increase to $2.44 million for Q1 FY ’25, driven by growth in Spatial Core, despite a 21% year-over-year decline due to strategic realignments. Anticipating a 25-35% annual revenue rise, Glimpse expects positive cash flow and $11-12 million in FY ’25 revenue. The company, maintaining a clean capital structure with no debt, divested subsidiary QReal, projecting $4 million in net cash over two years. New contracts in Spatial Computing and AR solutions highlight growth potential.

Find detailed analytics on VRAR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.