A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Zscaler Through 29 Analysts

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) underwent analysis by 29 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 15 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 11 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $216.72, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. A 5.42% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $229.14.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Zscaler among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Maintains Positive $210.00 $210.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $195.00 $265.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $220.00 $230.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $220.00 $260.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $197.00 $208.00 Adam Borg Stifel Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Gray Powell BTIG Lowers Buy $205.00 $220.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $215.00 $255.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $230.00 $260.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $250.00 $270.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $200.00 $230.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $182.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $195.00 $210.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $170.00 $200.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $165.00 $180.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $225.00 $260.00 Alex Henderson Needham Lowers Strong Buy $235.00 $290.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $230.00 $210.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $215.00 $202.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $200.00 $200.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Maintains Neutral $220.00 $220.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $200.00 $200.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $230.00 $205.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Strong Buy $290.00 $290.00

Discovering Zscaler: A Closer Look

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Zscaler's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zscaler showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.17% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zscaler's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zscaler's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zscaler's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.97, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

