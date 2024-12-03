A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Workday Through 17 Analysts

Ratings for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) were provided by 17 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $295.12, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $242.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.07%.

A clear picture of Workday's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $315.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $242.00 $270.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $305.00 $314.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $285.00 $310.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $270.00 $285.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $340.00 - Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $270.00 $255.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $270.00 $274.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $305.00 $300.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $300.00 $350.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $285.00 $285.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Workday. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Workday compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Workday's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Workday displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Workday's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Workday's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Workday's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Workday's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

