A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Sutro Biopharma Through 5 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $12.8, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Sutro Biopharma among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $11.00 $11.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sutro Biopharma. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sutro Biopharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sutro Biopharma's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sutro Biopharma's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Sutro Biopharma: A Closer Look

Sutro Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It is mainly engaged in the development of biopharmaceutical products. The company manufactures next-generation protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. Products offered by the company include STRO-001 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and STRO-002 for the treatment of ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Financial Insights: Sutro Biopharma

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sutro Biopharma's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 146.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sutro Biopharma's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -186.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sutro Biopharma's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -38.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sutro Biopharma's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -10.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, Sutro Biopharma adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

