A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Skechers USA Through 7 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Skechers USA, presenting an average target of $77.0, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Highlighting a 4.26% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $80.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Skechers USA is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $62.00|$80.00 | |Christopher Nardone |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $70.00|$76.00 | |Adrienne Yih |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $77.00|$80.00 | |Rick Patel |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $75.00|$80.00 | |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $80.00|$83.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $90.00|$92.00 | |JESALYN Wong |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |Outperform | $85.00|$72.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Skechers USA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Skechers USA compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Skechers USA's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Skechers USA

Skechers USA Inc is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name. Products offered include various styles of women's shoes, men's shoes, girl's shoes, boy's shoes, performance shoes, and work shoes. Allied products offered are apparel, bags, eyewear, toys, and more. Its products are available for sale at department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and internet retailers. The company's operating segments includes Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Skechers USA's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Skechers USA's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Skechers USA's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skechers USA's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Skechers USA's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, Skechers USA adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

