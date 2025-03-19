A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Seadrill Through 5 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Seadrill and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $64.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. A decline of 4.46% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Seadrill. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $35.00 $46.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $46.00 $50.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Seadrill. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Seadrill compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Seadrill's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Seadrill's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Seadrill: A Closer Look

Seadrill Ltd is an offshore drilling contractor company. The company is engaged in providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The primary business of the company is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow to ultra-deepwater areas in both benign and harsh environments. The geographical segments of the company are the United States, Brazil, Angola, Norway, Canada and others. The company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Seadrill: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Seadrill's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -29.17%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Seadrill's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Seadrill adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

