A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Regenxbio Through 5 Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Regenxbio, revealing an average target of $31.2, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A decline of 12.36% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Regenxbio by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $24.00 $22.00 Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $14.00 $38.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Regenxbio

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa). The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Regenxbio

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Regenxbio's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.31% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regenxbio's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -246.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regenxbio's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regenxbio's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Regenxbio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

