A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Nurix Therapeutics Through 5 Analysts

Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $29.4, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Highlighting a 5.16% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $31.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Nurix Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 David Dai UBS Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Matthew Biegler Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $30.00 $32.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nurix Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nurix Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nurix Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company's pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

Financial Insights: Nurix Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nurix Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 264.34% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nurix Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -98.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -9.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nurix Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Nurix Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

