A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Indie Semiconductor Through 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.33, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.72% lower than the prior average price target of $7.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Indie Semiconductor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $6.00 $8.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $6.00 $7.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Lowers Buy $6.00 $8.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Indie Semiconductor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Indie Semiconductor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Indie Semiconductor compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Indie Semiconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Indie Semiconductor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Indie Semiconductor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Indie Semiconductor analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Indie Semiconductor

Indie Semiconductor Inc is empowering the Autotech revolution with next-generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focuses on edge sensors for advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from Greater China and rest from United States, Europe, South Korea and other regions.

Financial Insights: Indie Semiconductor

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Indie Semiconductor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.29% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Indie Semiconductor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -63.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Indie Semiconductor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -8.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Indie Semiconductor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -3.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Indie Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for INDI

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for INDI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.