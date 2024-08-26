A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Health Catalyst Through 6 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $12.0, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Highlighting a 7.69% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $13.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Health Catalyst is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $11.00 $14.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $8.00 $9.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $14.00 $15.00

Health Catalyst Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, the key revenue driver, includes data platforms, analytics applications, and support services. This generates revenues mainly from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; the Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Financial Insights: Health Catalyst

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Health Catalyst's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.67% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Health Catalyst's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -17.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Health Catalyst's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Health Catalyst's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.7.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

