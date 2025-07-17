A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Flywire Through 8 Analysts

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Flywire, revealing an average target of $13.88, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average represents a 19.91% decrease from the previous average price target of $17.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Flywire. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $12.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $13.00 $12.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Buy $12.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $12.00 $10.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $20.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $16.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Flywire. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Flywire. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Flywire compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Flywire compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Flywire's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Flywire's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Flywire

Flywire Corp provides a secure payment platform, offering its clients a streamlined process to receive reconciled domestic and international payments more cost-effectively and efficiently. The company's solutions are built on three core elements namely a payments platform; a proprietary payment network and vertical-specific software backed by its deep industry expertise. Geographically, the majority of revenue is from the Americas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Flywire

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Flywire's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Flywire's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flywire's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Flywire's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

