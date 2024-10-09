A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Enanta Pharma Through 4 Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.25, along with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. A decline of 1.22% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Enanta Pharma is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roy Buchanan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Roy Buchanan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Eric Joseph JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enanta Pharma. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Enanta Pharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Enanta Pharma's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Enanta Pharma's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enanta Pharma analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Enanta Pharma: A Closer Look

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company focused on the research and development of molecule drugs to cure viral infections and liver diseases. The targeted diseases are hepatitis C, hepatitis B, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and the respiratory syncytial virus. The novelty of company research is a specific direct-acting antiviral inhibitor against the hepatitis C virus. The company's inhibitors have been developed in collaboration with AbbVie. AbbVie markets the protease inhibitor, paritaprevir, while other inhibitors are in the pipeline.

A Deep Dive into Enanta Pharma's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Enanta Pharma faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.88% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Enanta Pharma's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -126.08%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enanta Pharma's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enanta Pharma's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ENTA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform Jan 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform Nov 2021 Oppenheimer Maintains Perform

