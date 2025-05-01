A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cognex Through 9 Analysts

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $38.89, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. A decline of 12.27% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cognex by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $33.00 $41.00 Piyush Avasthy Citigroup Lowers Neutral $26.00 $37.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $29.00 $37.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $55.00 $55.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $35.00 $39.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 Richard Eastman Baird Lowers Neutral $38.00 $42.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $37.00 $43.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $41.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cognex. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cognex. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cognex compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cognex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cognex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cognex's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cognex's Background

Cognex Corp provides machine vision products that help automate manufacturing processes. The firm's products include vision software, vision systems, vision sensors, and ID products. Vision software combines vision tools with a customer's cameras and peripheral equipment and can help with several vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, and robotic guidance. Vision systems combine a camera, processor, and vision software into a single package. Vision sensors deliver simple, low-cost solutions for common vision applications, such as checking the size of parts. ID products read codes that have been applied to items during the manufacturing process. Cognex generates the maximum proportion of its sales in the United States and Europe.

Financial Milestones: Cognex's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cognex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.79% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cognex's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cognex's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cognex's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.4%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cognex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

