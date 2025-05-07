A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cipher Mining Through 5 Analysts

Ratings for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cipher Mining, revealing an average target of $7.0, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $5.50. This current average represents a 3.45% decrease from the previous average price target of $7.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Cipher Mining among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.50 $5.50 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Announces Buy $6.50 - John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $7.00 $7.50 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cipher Mining. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cipher Mining compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cipher Mining's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cipher Mining's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Cipher Mining's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Cipher Mining's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.75%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cipher Mining's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 41.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cipher Mining's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cipher Mining's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

