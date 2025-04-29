A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Brilliant Earth Group Through 4 Analysts

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $1.9, a high estimate of $2.00, and a low estimate of $1.60. Experiencing a 24.0% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $2.50.

The standing of Brilliant Earth Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $2.00|$2.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $2.00|$2.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $2.00|$2.00 | |Randal Konik |Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $1.60|$4.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brilliant Earth Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Brilliant Earth Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Brilliant Earth Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Brilliant Earth Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Brilliant Earth Group Better

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digitally native omnichannel jewelry company. The company designs, procures and sells ethically-sourced diamonds, gemstones and jewelry online and through showrooms. The sales of the company consist of revenue from diamond, gemstone, and jewelry retail sales. The company sells its products in the U.S. and other international countries, of which a majority of revenue is derived from the U.S.

Brilliant Earth Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Brilliant Earth Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.88% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brilliant Earth Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brilliant Earth Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Brilliant Earth Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

