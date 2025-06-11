A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Betterware de Mexico SAPI Through 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NYSE:BWMX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.5, with a high estimate of $22.50 and a low estimate of $22.50. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Betterware de Mexico SAPI by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Betterware de Mexico SAPI. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Betterware de Mexico SAPI. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Betterware de Mexico SAPI compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Betterware de Mexico SAPI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Betterware de Mexico SAPI's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Betterware de Mexico SAPI analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Betterware de Mexico SAPI: A Closer Look

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV is a direct-to-consumer selling company. The company operates through two business segments: the home organization products (Betterware segment or BWM segment) and the beauty and personal care products (B and PC) (JAFRA segment). The Betterware's segment is divided in seven categories of the home organization: Kitchen and food preservation, Home solutions, Bedroom, Bathroom, Laundry & Cleaning, Tech & mobility and wellness. The JAFRA's segment is divided into four categories beauty and personal care: fragrance, color (cosmetics), skin care and toiletries. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Beauty and personal care (B&PC) (JAFRA segment). Geographically, key revenue for the company is derived from Mexico.

Financial Insights: Betterware de Mexico SAPI

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.87%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.66% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.37, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BWMX

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BWMX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.