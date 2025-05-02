A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On AXT Through 4 Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AXT, revealing an average target of $4.94, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $4.25. Highlighting a 5.9% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $5.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive AXT. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $4.50 $6.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Outperform $4.25 $4.50 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $6.00 $5.50 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AXT. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AXT. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AXT compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AXT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of AXT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into AXT's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About AXT

AXT Inc is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. It is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance compound semiconductor substrates and the sale of materials. The company provides alternative or specialty materials in the form of substrates or wafers, including compound and single-element substrates. Its compound substrates combine indium with phosphorous or gallium with arsenic. Geographically firm has its business presence across the region of Europe, Japan, Taiwan, China, North America, and the Asia Pacific from which China derives its maximum revenue to the company.

Key Indicators: AXT's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AXT's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AXT's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -20.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AXT's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AXT's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AXT's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.26. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

