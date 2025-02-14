A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On American Well Through 4 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $11.88, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has decreased by 12.0% from the previous average price target of $13.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive American Well is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $12.00 $10.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Hold $10.00 $9.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $15.00 $15.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.50 $20.00

Get to Know American Well Better

American Well Corp is a telehealth company enabling digital delivery of care for its customers. Its platform, Amwell, digital care delivery solution that equips health systems, health plans, government, and innovator clients with the tools to enable new models of care for their patients and members enabling care delivery across the full healthcare continuum - from primary and urgent care in the home to high acuity specialty consults, such as telestroke and telepsychiatry, in the hospital. It provides both on-demand and scheduled consultations. Its Health Plan Programs include Virtual Primary Care, Musculoskeletal Care, Dermatology Care, and Chronic Care among others.

Understanding the Numbers: American Well's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: American Well's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: American Well's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -71.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Well's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Well's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American Well's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

