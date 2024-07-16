A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Adeia Through 4 Analysts

Ratings for Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.75, along with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. The current average, unchanged from the previous average price target, holds steady.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Adeia. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Adeia. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adeia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Adeia's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc is a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company. Its only operating segment being Intellectual Property Licensing (IP). In the IP segment, it primarily license innovations to leading companies in the broader entertainment industry, and those developing new technologies that will help drive this industry forward. It includes Pay-TV, Consumer Electronics, Connected Car, and Media Platform.

Adeia: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Adeia's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -28.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Adeia's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adeia's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.25% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adeia's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Adeia's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

