GLG Corp Ltd Announces Hybrid Annual General Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

GLG Corp Ltd (AU:GLE) has released an update.

GLG Corp Ltd is inviting shareholders to participate in its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, which will be held both in-person in Sydney and online. Shareholders can vote online and are encouraged to submit their proxy appointments by November 25, 2024, to ensure their participation is counted. The meeting will provide an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s management and discuss future directions.

