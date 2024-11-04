News & Insights

Glenstar Ventures Expands Market Presence and Strategy

November 04, 2024 — 07:32 pm EST

Glenstar Ventures Inc. (TSE:GSTR) has released an update.

Glenstar Ventures Inc. has expanded its market reach by obtaining DTC eligibility in the US and listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company has also granted stock options and entered into a strategic corporate marketing agreement to boost shareholder value and highlight its projects and management.

