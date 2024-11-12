Glennon Small Companies: Strong Gains Amid Attractive Valuation

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (AU:GC1) has released an update.

Glennon Small Companies Ltd has reported a robust performance in October, with its portfolio returning 2.033%, significantly outperforming the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index. Despite strong returns, the company’s share price has not seen a corresponding increase, creating a gap between the net tangible assets (NTA) and the share price, making it an attractive investment opportunity. Key performers in the portfolio include Zip Co and Pro Medicus, while Lovisa and Sequoia were the main detractors.

For further insights into AU:GC1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.