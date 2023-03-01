Glean the Latest Institutional Trends With Nasdaq’s eVestment

eVestment’s unique position as a data-driven source of intelligence serving institutional asset managers, investors and their consultants globally provides us the ability to produce a holistic view of the themes, trends and trend shifts impacting asset managers around the world. Get a glimpse of the latest trends in global asset movement and investor viewership, highlight the risks and opportunities facing managers and dive into ESG-focused strategies.

Q3 2022 Highlights

Asset Flows Calculations

The net institutional flow for traditional non-cash strategies was negative for a fourth consecutive quarter in Q3 2022. The volume of product-level net inflows in Q3 2022 is on pace to be even lower than in Q2, which had been the lowest level in at least the last five years. The sum of product-level net inflows for cash management strategies indicates investors allocated a bit more into cash than in the prior two quarters, but more in-line with recent nonextreme (Q4 2021, Q1 2020 being extremes) levels over the last several years.

Trends in Research Activity

For the first time in the production of these reports, consultants in Europe ex-UK and in the UK were both focused on the same three universes:

Global All Cap Core

Global Large Cap Core

Global EM All Cap Core Equity

The Global EM All Cap Core Equity universe was also where consultants in both locations shifted the largest portion of their viewership in Q3.

Areas of Opportunity and Risk

Similar to the major universe flow drivers during the quarter, there was a diverse mix of strategies displaying the most positive and negatively trending characteristics in Q3. There was a distinct theme between the positive and negative sides of the matrix, however, with US strategies on one side and Global strategies on the other.

