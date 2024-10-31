GlaxoSmithKline Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results

GlaxoSmithKline ( (GSK) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information GlaxoSmithKline presented to its investors.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a global biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and marketing of medicines, vaccines, and healthcare products, with a strong emphasis on innovation in specialty medicines and vaccines.

In the third quarter of 2024, GSK reported a mixed performance with notable growth in specialty medicines offsetting declines in vaccine sales. The company’s core earnings showed improvement despite a substantial charge related to a legal settlement, reflecting strong underlying business performance and strategic investments in research and development.

Key highlights from the quarter include a total sales figure of £8.0 billion, a 2% increase at constant exchange rates. Specialty Medicines saw a significant 19% growth, driven by robust sales in HIV, oncology, and respiratory/immunology sectors. However, vaccine sales fell by 15%, primarily due to changes in US immunization guidelines and prioritization of COVID vaccinations. The company’s total operating profit was severely impacted by the Zantac settlement, resulting in an 86% decrease, while core operating profit grew by 5%, bolstered by cost management strategies.

Looking ahead, GSK maintains its guidance for the full year of 2024, expecting turnover growth between 7% to 9% and core operating profit growth between 11% to 13%. The company is optimistic about its pipeline, with several new product launches planned for 2025, including treatments in oncology and vaccines.

Overall, GSK is poised to continue its focus on strengthening its portfolio and advancing its R&D efforts, anticipating a more stable and growth-oriented performance in the coming years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.