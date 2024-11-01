Glanbia Advances Share Buyback Program on Euronext Dublin

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia, the Better Nutrition company, has repurchased 40,000 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin at prices ranging from €15.2450 to €15.5500, as part of its €50 million share buyback program. This move reflects Glanbia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value, with the repurchased shares being cancelled to reduce the total number of shares in circulation. The stock buyback aligns with Glanbia’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and support its market position.

For further insights into GLAPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.