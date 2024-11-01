News & Insights

Stocks

Glanbia Advances Share Buyback Program on Euronext Dublin

November 01, 2024 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia, the Better Nutrition company, has repurchased 40,000 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin at prices ranging from €15.2450 to €15.5500, as part of its €50 million share buyback program. This move reflects Glanbia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value, with the repurchased shares being cancelled to reduce the total number of shares in circulation. The stock buyback aligns with Glanbia’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and support its market position.

For further insights into GLAPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLAPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.