Gladiator Resources Reports Promising Uranium Exploration Results

October 29, 2024 — 01:18 am EDT

Gladiator Resources Limited (AU:GLA) has released an update.

Gladiator Resources Ltd announced the completion of its drilling campaign at the Mkuju Project in Tanzania, revealing promising high-grade uranium results from various targets, including SWC and Mtonya. Notable findings include surface-level uranium concentrations and potential extensions at Likuyu North, showcasing the project’s exploratory potential. This progress underscores Gladiator’s commitment to advancing its uranium exploration efforts.

