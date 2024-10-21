Gladiator Resources Director Sells Over 3 Million Shares

Gladiator Resources Limited (AU:GLA) has released an update.

Gladiator Resources Limited recently reported a change in director Peter Tsegas’ shareholding, as he disposed of 3,065,000 ordinary shares valued at $37,880 through an on-market trade. Despite this disposal, Tsegas retains a substantial holding of 14,935,000 shares and 5,000,000 unquoted options. This transaction may attract attention from investors monitoring insider trading activities.

