Glacier Lake Nears Kalahari Project Acquisition

May 31, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Glacier Lake Resources (TSE:GLI) has released an update.

Glacier Lake Resources Inc. is progressing towards finalizing its acquisition of the Kalahari Palladium-Platinum Project in South Africa, having entered into a definitive agreement for a controlling interest in local companies. The deal, subject to conditions including a Cdn$15,000,000 financing and regulatory approvals, has an extended deadline of July 31, 2024, for completion. However, the company cautions that the transaction’s conclusion remains uncertain.

