Glacier Lake Nears Kalahari Project Acquisition

Glacier Lake Resources (TSE:GLI) has released an update.

Glacier Lake Resources Inc. is progressing towards finalizing its acquisition of the Kalahari Palladium-Platinum Project in South Africa, having entered into a definitive agreement for a controlling interest in local companies. The deal, subject to conditions including a Cdn$15,000,000 financing and regulatory approvals, has an extended deadline of July 31, 2024, for completion. However, the company cautions that the transaction’s conclusion remains uncertain.

For further insights into TSE:GLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.