Glacier Bancorp Q2 Profit Jumps

(RTTNews) - Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter, driven by stronger net interest income, expanding margins and continued loan growth.

Second-quarter net income increased to $97.9 million or $0.75 per share from $52.8 million or $0.45 per share a year earlier. Operating earnings per share were $0.76, compared with $0.57 last year.

Net interest income rose 33% to $276.4 million from $207.6 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting higher loan balances, improved loan yields and lower funding costs.

Total non-interest income increased 25% to $41.1 million, while non-interest expense rose 20% to $186.7 million, primarily due to costs associated with acquired banks.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable July 16, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 7, 2026.

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