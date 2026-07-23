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Glacier Bancorp Q2 Profit Jumps

July 23, 2026 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter, driven by stronger net interest income, expanding margins and continued loan growth.

Second-quarter net income increased to $97.9 million or $0.75 per share from $52.8 million or $0.45 per share a year earlier. Operating earnings per share were $0.76, compared with $0.57 last year.

Net interest income rose 33% to $276.4 million from $207.6 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting higher loan balances, improved loan yields and lower funding costs.

Total non-interest income increased 25% to $41.1 million, while non-interest expense rose 20% to $186.7 million, primarily due to costs associated with acquired banks.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable July 16, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 7, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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