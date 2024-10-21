News & Insights

GL-Carlink Technology Reports Strong Q3 Growth

October 21, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

GL-Carlink Technology Holding Limited (HK:2531) has released an update.

GL-Carlink Technology Holding Limited reported a significant year-on-year increase in revenue and gross profit for Q3 2024, driven by its expanding software and services business. The company’s focus on new electric vehicle manufacturers and digital scenario expansion in ‘Smart Car’ and ‘Smart Mobility’ sectors has led to robust growth. These strategic moves have positioned the company well for further advancements in the Intelligent Connected Vehicles industry.

