GKE Corporation Expands with New Logistics Subsidiary

GKE Corporation Limited has expanded its business portfolio by incorporating a new wholly-owned subsidiary, GKE Logistics (Middle East) Pte. Ltd., in Singapore. This move, aimed at enhancing investment holdings and logistics services, was funded through internal resources and is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financial metrics for the current fiscal year.

