News & Insights

Stocks

GKE Corporation Expands with New Logistics Subsidiary

October 29, 2024 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GKE Corporation Limited (SG:595) has released an update.

GKE Corporation Limited has expanded its business portfolio by incorporating a new wholly-owned subsidiary, GKE Logistics (Middle East) Pte. Ltd., in Singapore. This move, aimed at enhancing investment holdings and logistics services, was funded through internal resources and is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financial metrics for the current fiscal year.

For further insights into SG:595 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.