GK Resources Ltd. Announces Leadership Changes

GK Resources Ltd. has announced the appointment of Jon Ward as the new CEO and Anna Pagliaro to the Board of Directors, marking a strategic leadership change. Ward brings extensive experience in investor relations and capital markets, while Pagliaro offers a strong background in corporate governance and international business operations. These appointments aim to drive the company’s growth and enhance its strategic initiatives in the financial markets.

