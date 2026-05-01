GJR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Synthetic Fixed-income Securities Inc Strats Tru (Symbol: GJR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.89, changing hands as low as $24.82 per share. Synthetic Fixed-income Securities Inc Strats Tru shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GJR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GJR's low point in its 52 week range is $24.40 per share, with $25.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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