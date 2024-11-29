Givemepower Faces SEC Lawsuit Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Givemepower ( (GMPW) ) has shared an announcement.

The SEC has filed a lawsuit against Givemepower Corporation and related entities, alleging various violations and seeking injunctions against key figures like Frank Igwealor and Patience Ogbozor. As the company’s legal team evaluates the situation, investors should stay tuned for updates, while keeping in mind the potential risks highlighted in the company’s forward-looking statements.

See more insights into GMPW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.