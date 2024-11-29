News & Insights

Givemepower Faces SEC Lawsuit Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

November 29, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Givemepower ( (GMPW) ) has shared an announcement.

The SEC has filed a lawsuit against Givemepower Corporation and related entities, alleging various violations and seeking injunctions against key figures like Frank Igwealor and Patience Ogbozor. As the company’s legal team evaluates the situation, investors should stay tuned for updates, while keeping in mind the potential risks highlighted in the company’s forward-looking statements.

