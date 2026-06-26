GitLab vs. Snowflake: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

GitLab maintains a strong footprint in the developer ecosystem, serving more than half of the Fortune 100 with its DevSecOps platform.

Snowflake has achieved massive scale in data management, generating over $1.1 billion in free cash flow during its most recent fiscal year.

Which software platform offers the better risk-to-reward ratio for investors looking to capitalize on enterprise digital transformation?

10 stocks we like better than GitLab ›

As organizations prioritize software development and data-driven insights, choosing between GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) requires weighing high-growth potential against significantly different paths toward reaching sustainable profitability.

GitLab focuses on the developer workflow, while Snowflake concentrates on data storage and analysis. They both operate in a competitive cloud environment where enterprise spending is under constant scrutiny, yet they serve distinct roles in the modern technology stack.

The case for GitLab

GitLab provides an orchestration platform for DevSecOps, helping teams plan, secure, and deploy software. It serves over 50 million registered users and more than half of the Fortune 100. The company operates within the broader category of tech stocks that enable digital transformation by streamlining how code is written and released.

In its 2026 fiscal year (FY) ended Jan. 31, revenue reached $955.2 million, representing a growth rate of 25.8% compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of close to $56.0 million. This resulted in a net margin of -5.9%, which is a significant improvement from the much deeper losses recorded just two years prior.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio stands at zero. This indicates the company holds no debt relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term liabilities with liquid assets, is 2.5x. Free cash flow, defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached nearly $222.0 million. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented 92.3% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Snowflake

Snowflake provides an AI Data Cloud platform used for sharing data and running analytics workloads. As of January 31, 2026, it reported 13,328 customers, including 790 of the Forbes Global 2000. The company maintains a massive partnership with Amazon, committing close to $6 billion in spend.

In FY 2026 ended Jan. 31, revenue reached $4.7 billion, indicating growth of 29.2% over the prior year. The company reported a net loss of $1.3 billion, resulting in a net margin of -28.4%. While revenue growth remains robust, the company continues to focus on scale over immediate net profitability.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 1.4x. This means total debt is 1.4 times larger than shareholder equity. The current ratio is at 1.3x. Free cash flow for the period was $1.1 billion. Note that stock-based compensation represented 130.9% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

Risk profile comparison

GitLab faces intense competition from established providers like Microsoft and Atlassian, creating persistent pricing pressure. The company also manages risks related to its AI strategy, including a heavy reliance on third-party models and high computational costs. Furthermore, ongoing securities litigation and derivative suits continue to consume management resources and create potential financial liabilities.

Snowflake deals with a unique risk where Amazon and Microsoft are simultaneously its most important partners and its primary competitors. Its consumption-based business model can also create financial volatility, as enterprise customers frequently optimize their budgets in response to economic shifts. Additionally, the company is defending against multiple securities class action lawsuits alleging misrepresentations of its revenue trends.

Valuation comparison

Snowflake commands a significantly higher premium on a sales basis, while GitLab appears more attractively priced relative to its revenue growth and its improving net margin profile.

Metric GitLab Snowflake Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 32.7x 120.5x 37.6x P/S ratio 4.7x 17.2x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Shares of GitLab and Snowflake were hit hard earlier this year by Wall Street’s fears of AI taking business away from software companies. Those concerns have moderated as GitLab and Snowflake continue to demonstrate strong sales growth.

In its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, GitLab produced a 23% year-over-year increase in revenue to $264.2 million. In the same time period, Snowflake generated $1.39 billion in sales, representing 33% year-over-year growth.

I think GitLab and Snowflake are excellent companies, which is why I bought shares in both. However, if I had to pick just one, my choice is Snowflake right now.

In a world where AI is rapidly evolving, GitLab is more vulnerable to seeing sales impacted due to the technology. Customers may opt to lean more heavily on AI for some of what GitLab’s platform offers.

Meanwhile, Snowflake’s focus is data, which is AI’s lifeblood. Without tons of reliable data, AI systems are not able to execute tasks with accuracy. This is why I see customer demand for Snowflake’s offerings increasing over time, and a key factor in why I think it’s the better stock to buy in 2026.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, Atlassian, GitLab, Microsoft, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Atlassian, Microsoft, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool recommends GitLab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.