GitLab vs. Oracle: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

GitLab dominates the DevSecOps landscape with a high-growth, unified platform trusted by over half of the Fortune 100.

Oracle remains a powerhouse in enterprise cloud and database infrastructure, supported by massive federal contracts and high net margins.

Should investors prioritize the rapid expansion of a specialized tool or the stability of a diversified cloud giant?

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Are you looking for a fast-moving software challenger or a mature cloud titan? Deciding between GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) requires weighing rapid expansion against established profitability and heavy infrastructure investment.

GitLab focuses on streamlining the software development lifecycle through a single application, while Oracle provides the massive cloud and database backends that power global enterprises. These companies represent two different ways to invest in the digital transformation currently reshaping every major industry.

The case for GitLab

GitLab provides an intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps that helps organizations build, test, and secure software in one place. This unified approach is popular among tech stocks because it eliminates the need for teams to manage dozens of disconnected tools. More than 50% of the Fortune 100 companies use GitLab, leveraging its direct sales and partner network to scale their software development.

The company continues to see strong demand for its orchestration services. In FY 2026, revenue reached approximately $955.2 million, which represents a growth rate of roughly 25.8% compared to the previous year. While the business is growing quickly, it reported a net loss of approximately $56 million for the period as it continues to invest heavily to capture market share.

GitLab maintains a strong balance sheet to support its expansion. As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio, which compares total debt to shareholders’ equity, was approximately zero. The current ratio, a measure of a company’s ability to pay its short-term obligations with its current assets, was roughly 2.5x. Free cash flow, or cash remaining after capital asset expenditures, was about $222 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 92.3% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

The case for Oracle

Oracle is a staple of the enterprise world, providing the cloud and database infrastructure that keeps governments and large corporations running. The company has shifted its focus heavily toward cloud services and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Recent wins include major federal contracts with the U.S. Air Force and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, underscoring its role as a critical service provider.

Financial performance in FY 2026 remained robust for this legacy leader. Revenue reached nearly $67.4 billion, reflecting a growth rate of approximately 17.4% over the prior year. Oracle also maintained high profitability, reporting net income of roughly $17.1 billion, which resulted in a net margin of approximately 25.4%.

Oracle operates with a much different financial structure than its smaller competitors. As of its May 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 3.6x. The current ratio was nearly 1.1x, suggesting a narrower margin for meeting short-term liabilities. Free cash flow for the year was negative $23.7 billion, indicating the company is spending significantly more on cloud infrastructure and capital assets than it generates from its operations.

Risk profile comparison

GitLab faces risks associated with its history of net losses and the difficulty of forecasting revenue under a usage-based billing model. The company also faces intense competition from established providers such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), which have significant resources to challenge GitLab in the software development market. Furthermore, recent shareholder litigation and cybersecurity threats related to AI-integrated workflows could divert management attention and lead to unexpected legal costs.

Oracle is currently navigating several securities fraud class action lawsuits alleging it misled investors about the risks and returns of its aggressive AI spending. The company is also highly dependent on its ability to secure data center capacity and critical hardware components from third-party suppliers. Geopolitical instability in regions like China and Taiwan could disrupt these supply chains, while new international tax laws and data privacy litigation create additional layers of financial uncertainty.

Valuation comparison

GitLab currently trades at a higher premium relative to its future earnings estimates, while Oracle offers a higher sales multiple despite its established profitability.

Metric GitLab Oracle Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 32.7x 23.3x 37.6x P/S ratio 4.7x 8.0x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

GitLab has been successfully growing its revenue and expanding its portfolio of AI-powered development tools. However, in recent years, investors have been cautious with software-as-a-service companies due to concerns about growth expectations. The company generates positive free cash flow but remains unprofitable, largely because it spends heavily on research and development to remain competitive in the agentic AI space.

Oracle was once known primarily for its database software but has transformed in recent years to become a leader in cloud computing and AI infrastructure. Thanks to the AI boom, demand for Oracle’s services has accelerated to the point that it has a huge backlog, which means even more revenue growth is in its future. Like GitLab, Oracle is spending heavily to expand its data centers. But it already has customers committed to using its expanding infrastructure, so management can better predict the potential returns on those investments.

Both stocks have compelling qualities. GitLab continues to expand and develop its offerings in agentic AI and remains attractive to developers looking to consolidate on its unified platform. But Oracle is heavily involved in the build-out of AI infrastructure and already has customers lined up as it expands. It appears to have the better combination of scale and profitability. For that reason, Oracle would be my choice in this comparison.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atlassian, Microsoft, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends GitLab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.